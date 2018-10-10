PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the month of October, Jaime is celebrating Jaime's Local Legacies--Valley businesses with decades in the community. Today, we visit All About Books and Comics.
Alan and Marsha bought “ A Little Bookstore” at Third Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 1, 1981 – a small book store with a small selection of comics. The comic business grew and the store became All About Books and Comics in 1983.
Alan and Marsha grew the store into six locations over the next several decades until they decided to put all their attention and love into their flagship Central store where it all began at Central Avenue and Camelback Road.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Jaime's Local Love]
With the popularity of superhero TV shows and movies over the last 10 to 15 years, comic characters have moved into mainstream American culture and demand for pop culture merchandise is booming.
All About Books and Comics features NEW RELEASE WEDNESDAY every week with the newest issue of your favorite comic book.
You can also find back issues in case you have holes in your collection.
All About Books and Comics features superhero merchandise like water bottles, purses, lunch boxes, key chains and anything else you can imagine.
All About Books and Comics has a discount store two doors down where everything inside is 99-cents.
If you love comics, you must check out the Sidewalk Sale on October 20. Alan and Marsha have a lot of inventory and they need you to take some home so they're offering incredible deals on that day!
All About Books and Comics started from Alan's love of comic books and became a beloved institution in the Valley, celebrating 37 years in Phoenix this December.
PHONE: 602-277-0757
ADDRESS: 24 W. Camelback Road, Suite G, Phoenix, AZ 85013
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: allaboutcomicspics
Facebook account: AllAboutComics
Twitter account: AllAboutComics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.