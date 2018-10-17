PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For more than forty years, Italian born and trained culinary expert Tomaso Maggiore's been serving up his famous spaghetti and meatballs here in the Valley.
Tomaso's sits at the corner of 32nd Street and Camelback and is an institution in Phoenix. Chef Maggiore's mission has always been to address customs that are historically Italian but have taken on their own identity in America by recognizing the centuries-old relationship that America has with Italy and the vibrant Italian-American culture here.
His menu is passionately crafted. Tomaso's passion for delicious food was passed down to his children.
His son, Joey Maggiore, recently opened Sicilian Butcher and Hash Kitchen in the Valley. Sicilian Butcher, Chef Joey says, was inspired by his Sicilian-born chef father.
Joey says he's excited to bring Tomaso's famous meatballs combined with modern modifications and charcuterie-centric spot to the Valley. One charcuterie board is a signature family favorite and is served on a 5 foot board.
Joey and his wife, Cristina also opened another concept called Hash Kitchen-- a hip breakfast joint that boasts Arizona's largest Bloody Mary bar and live DJ. There, you'll nosh on Instagram worthy French toast, scrambles and cocktails that are as pretty as they are good.
Tomaso's daughter, Melissa Maggiore Meyer is a restaurateur as well. She says she learned the importance of the table early on. She knew this was a place not to just eat but to laugh and reminisce with loved ones.
Melissa opened several Italian restaurants in California and also became the spokeswoman for the family's wine, Luxus5.
The Maggiore group is truly a family legacy with each generation putting its own spin on the traditional Italian values and recipes they learned through childhood.
BUSINESS NAME: Tomaso’s
PHONE: 602-956-0836
ADDRESS: 3225 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
WEBSITE: www.tomasos.com/
For more information about all of the concepts like The Sicilian Butcher, Tomaso's When in Rome and Hash Kitchen, visit www.maggioregroup.com.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @tomasosphoenix
Facebook account: www.facebook.com/TomasosPhoenix/
