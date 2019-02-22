PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While reporting on the record snowfall in Payson, Jaime Cerreta found a local spot that serves up spaghetti By the Bucket.
That's right, By the Bucket is a take-out spaghetti restaurant on the Beeline Highway in the heart of Payson that sells fast food spaghetti in convenient buckets.
The restaurant was started by a single dad who thought that this would be the quickest and easiest way to get a filling dinner on the table for his family.
Cerreta and photographer Mike Smith were intrigued when they rolled into town and just had to try it.
"As we rolled into town, I was obsessed. 'What do you mean spaghetti to go?' 'What do you mean by the bucket?'," Cerreta said.
So she ordered the "familia" size which is 1.5 pounds of spaghetti and half a loaf of garlic bread for $12.95.
She may need to order a second bucket, because as of 10 a.m. on Friday morning, the S.R. 87 or Beeline Highway is closed at some spots between Payson and Phoenix.
