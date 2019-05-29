Olivia Fierro breaks down some essentials for kids on a long road trip.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you traveling with children soon? Olivia Fierro shared her must-haves when driving with kids. 

[WATCH: Essentials for kids on a long road trip]

Olivia's travel items

Travel car seat: Great for a rental car, cabs or Uber, especially if you fly in somewhere. Check it out here.

Headphones: Headphones are great for the kid so you don’t have to listen to their iPad and mom and dad can talk and enjoy music! Nate likes these Spiderman ones found on Amazon here

Books and educational toys:  Books and educational toys like these flashcards from Flash Kids can both be fun and beneficial during a long road trip.

Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside  Scott Pasmore. 
 
 

