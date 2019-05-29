PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you traveling with children soon? Olivia Fierro shared her must-haves when driving with kids.
[WATCH: Essentials for kids on a long road trip]
Olivia's travel items
Travel car seat: Great for a rental car, cabs or Uber, especially if you fly in somewhere. Check it out here.
Headphones: Headphones are great for the kid so you don’t have to listen to their iPad and mom and dad can talk and enjoy music! Nate likes these Spiderman ones found on Amazon here.
Books and educational toys: Books and educational toys like these flashcards from Flash Kids can both be fun and beneficial during a long road trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.