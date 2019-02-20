PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The cold snap continues to plague the state!
While we see temperatures drop into the 30s from time to time, most Phoenicians aren't used to it and our homes aren't either.
Precision Air & Heating said it has been an extremely busy February compared to normal.
“I’d say we’re probably almost double on heating calls," Operations Manager Jon Sims said.
The most common trouble is calls of defrost and units not heating properly.
Sims said everyone should take a few minutes to make sure you're efficiently heating your home during this cold streak.
“Doing all of this stuff will ensure your system is running reliably and efficiently," Sims said.
Sims put together a checklist for people to follow. Here's what you need to do:
1. Change your air filter on a regular basis
2. Set thermostat at a comfortable temperature and leave it
3. Make sure doors and windows are sealed
4. Check attic insulation (want at least 13”)
5. Make sure all your vents are open so the home heats evenly
6. Any exposed water pipes should be insulated
7. Yearly tune-ups and cleaning of air conditioning units
