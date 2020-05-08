A Scottsdale optician goes over some lenses that are filter blue light that may help with eye strain with the increase in screen time.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Distance learning and social distancing have meant an increase in time staring at a screen for adults and kids. These extra hours mean more exposure to blue light. While blue light can be beneficial in small doses like helping to boost mood, energy, memory and attention — in excess, it causes eyestrain, headache, and fatigue.

3 smart ways to use screen time while coronavirus keeps kids at home

Optician and owner of local eyeglass store, Paris Optique, Violette Sternberg, talked about the increased demand for blue light filtering lenses, and what to know about these options before you shop for eyeglasses or sunglasses.

Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside  Scott Pasmore. 
 
 

