PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials will be holding an annual event focusing on detecting dust storms and enhancing safety when they strike in Arizona.
Members of the Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and National Weather Service are hosting the annual Dust Storm Workshop on Tuesday.
The purpose of the workshop is to discuss and present improved ways on detecting dust storms, dust mitigation and openly communicate to protect the public before, during and after dust storms.
Last year, ADOT unveiled more than a dozen sensors that were installed along Interstate 10 as part of its widening project near State Route 87. The project is expected to be completed sometime this year.
The National Weather Service also launched their improved dust-storm alert system last year, which had similarities to flash flood warnings.
Some of the topics during the workshop include:
• Polygon Warning Implementation
• I-10 Dust Detection and Warning Project
• I-10 Dust Mitigation/Stabilization Projects
