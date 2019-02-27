PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Huss Brewing Company will be releasing their new "Fire Station 2 IPA" on Feb. 28. at 5 p.m. benefiting an Arizona firefighter memorial.
The beer was created in collaboration between firefighters and Huss Brewing Company in celebration of Arizona firefighters.
[RELATED: Huss Brewing Co. brews up new beer to benefit fallen Arizona firefighters]
Every pint will benefit the Arizona Fallen Firefighter Memorial near the Arizona State Capitol Building.
The money raised will go to the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial which Valley firefighters describe as “a place that allows the families and friends of the fallen to pay homage to those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for their communities in which they served."
That’s where Erin Deuble with Huss Brewing Co. comes in.
“Although firefighters don’t like to be called heroes, everyone sees them as a hero and who doesn’t want to drink with a hero,” Erin Deuble with Huss Brewing said.
Huss Brewing began brewing in January and will have enough to go around the entire state, via more than 100 kegs. Fire Station 2 IPA will be at a number of establishments through out Arizona and the Valley beginning in March.
(1) comment
Ironic? Philantho-capitalist segway into a possibility of an accident which was caused by beers overuse while driving. How patriotic? How crass.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.