(3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters use science everyday to put out fires and neutralize dangerous chemicals but now, Arizona’s firefighters are using science and chemicals to serve up some creative fundraising.
They are brewing beer to raise money for the upkeep and maintenance of the Arizona Fallen Firefighters Memorial near the Arizona State Capitol Building.
Valley firefighters describe the memorial as “a place that allows the families and friends of the fallen to pay homage to those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for their communities in which they served. It also allows the citizens of Arizona a place where they can learn more about who these brave men and women were.”
Tom Caretto is the community programs director for United Phoenix Firefighter Association.
He says the memorials in Wesley Bowlin Plaza may be located on state property, but they are not maintained or paid for by tax-payer dollars. Instead the organizations behind the memorials have to take care of the memorial areas themselves.
That’s where Erin Deuble with Huss Brewing Co. comes in.
“Although firefighters don’t like to be called heroes, everyone sees them as a hero and who doesn’t want to drink with a hero,” Deuble said after becoming close friends with a Valley firefighter.
Already working at Arizona’s second-largest brewer, Deuble and her firefighter friends came up with an idea to brew a beer, the proceeds going to the Arizona Fallen Firefighter Memorial.
“The upkeep of keeping the memorial clean and the maintenance repairs come at a cost that we have to pay for,” Caretto said.
The “Fire Station 2 IPA” will go into distribution at Huss Brewing Co. starting February 28th.
Huss Brewing is brewing enough to go around the entire state, via more than 100 kegs. Fire Station 2 IPA will be at a number of establishments through out Arizona and the Valley beginning in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.