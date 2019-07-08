PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- There was nothing like playing those classic video games from the 1980s and 1990s.
If you've held on to some of those old video games, even VHS tapes, you could be sitting on a mini gold mine.
There's actually an increased interest in VHS tapes and video games from 1984 to 1994.
Rowlin Checchi with Blue Leaf estate Auctions shared his expertise on Good Morning Arizona Monday morning.
According to Checci, vintage Disney VHS tapes are being listed for thousands of dollars on eBay.
The Disney “Black Diamond” collection, tapes from the 80’s and 90’s, brings a sense of nostalgia for people taking them back to simpler times and priceless memories.
The resurgence of the classics from 1984 to 1994 include Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, are being listed for upwards of $2,000.
However, these tapes might not actually be worth that much and there are several important factors for buyers to look out for before purchasing these high priced nostalgic movies.
