PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Let's talk about the housing market.
From what we hear, it is a seller's market right now.
However, heading into fall and the early holiday season, a lot of people get busy with other things, and those sales can go down.
[WATCH: Opendoor real estate expert gives tips on selling your home faster]
So, how can you be sure your house is the one that goes first for the price you want?
Jacqueline Moore from Opendoor real estate stopped by with tips on how to sell your home faster.
It is a nice problem to have when houses are going fast, but it's also a little bit tricky with all the competition out there when you're trying to sell.
So, where do we begin to make sure our house is getting some attention?
- Maximize your curb appeal: You want to make sure that you have a fresh paint job if needed, manicured landscape, clean windows and any other maintenance done that can be inviting to customers.
- Declutter: Make sure to tidy up so the buyers can envision themselves in the space and see that there is ample storage.
- Consider minor renovations: You don't want a buyer walking in seeing all the wrong things. You don't want them to think that they need to put out a lot of money to live in the space. Consider the high-traffic areas.
- Be willing to do showings: Even if it is inconvenient, you want to make sure you accommodate any possible buyer activity that you have since the fall is not as busy.