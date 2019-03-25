PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- One of the things we hope not to worry about is leaks around your home.
But to prepare yourself from future water damage at home. Debbie Hernandez from the Home Depot has these following tips:
1) Prevent leaks with easy to install push and connect shark bite plumbing Fittings.
-No soldering, no glue, no clamps, easy to remove with U Clip or tongs, helps prevent leaks.
-Also, burst protect supply lines for dishwasher, washer, ice maker, fridge.
To Prevent damage to your sink cabinet floor:
-Use (3) 12x24 or (6) 12x12 peel and stick vinyl tiles
Or
-Vinyl Under Sink Mat
Or
-Cab Mat by Thomasville Cabinetry, holds up to three gallons of water in case of a leak.
2) Guardian smart leak prevention automatic water shut off system.
-Smart feature, which shuts off water when a leak is detected or by you smartphone app.
-Includes leak detection devices. Place them by your water heater, under fridge and under sinks. They will beep and notify device to automatically shut water off.
-Easy Installation, no tools necessary.
-Requires a lever shut off valve, not a round handle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.