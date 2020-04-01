PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- With the entire country now practicing social distancing, it's creating an unusual and sometimes difficult situation for parents who share joint custody of their kids.
"There is no- one-size-fits-all," Michael Aurit, owner of The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation, said. "Really, the decision should be up to parents. What do parents feel most comfortable with, and what can parents agree on together? Sometimes there is going to be a need to compromise."
Aurit is a professional mediator and Arizona State University professor who has seen a significant increase in calls from divorced or separated couples in the last few weeks. Many of them are now throwing their custody agreements out the window.
"Parents who are sharing time 50/50, equally, with their kids, the question now is do those parenting time schedules temporarily need to change," Aurit said.
Aurit says many divorced parents may need to come up with a temporary plan on a new parenting schedule that works best for the kids and reduces the spread of germs. He offered several examples.
• Switch to one week on, one week off to limit the back and forth.
• Have one parent go Monday-Friday, and the other take the weekend.
• One parent has the kids 100% of the time, while the other uses Facetime or Skype to connect multiple times a day
• Couples move back in together temporarily
Aurit says parents have to make sure to set a date to review the temporary plan.
"One of these things that has helped is an agreement that this is going to be reviewed. Once per month, come back and see if we need to re-evaluate," Aurit said.
Aurit says it's also good to find common ground on social distancing and hygiene and make sure to plan out makeup time if the 50/50 parenting split is shifting.
"When things normalize, the parent that is having less time will get more time in the summer than usual, spring or fall break," Aurit said. "These are some of the compromises that parents are making."