SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sure, a charcuterie board sounds fancy on a restaurant menu, but really, it's just a good looking serving platter loaded up with meat and cheese, and maybe a few little extras like jam, nuts or dried fruit.
To "wow" your guests, the next time you host, or try to be anyone’s favorite at a potluck, put together your own!
We went to the pros over at the Fry’s Marketplace at Tatum and Shea boulevards for a demonstration. Whether you choose sharp cheddar, creamy brie, or you are all good on gouda, you’ll quickly find that the hardest thing about serving charcuterie, is saying it!
