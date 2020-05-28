(3TV/CBS 5) -- Students preparing for college in this uncertain time can get help with their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form through the Be A Leader Foundation. Mentors can help students through the verification process, applying to college, or completing the college enrollment process.
THREE WAYS TO GET HELP
1. Text your FAFSA questions to Benji, a digital FAFSA assistant, 602-786-8171 or visit www.askbenji.org.
2. Do you have specific questions and need individual help? Complete the support form at bit.ly/college-going-support and an expert will call you!
3. Do you have questions specific to one of our in-state institutions and the resources they are offering during this time?