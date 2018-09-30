PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is coming up and there are some decorations you can make yourself.
Materials:
- Tongue and Groove Plank
- 1x4 Plank
- Paint
- Trim Head Screws
- Rope
- Eye Hooks
Instructions:
- Cut tongue and groove plank into three 32” pieces.
- Insert planks together.
- (For pumpkin) Cut 1x4 into one 24” piece and two 4” pieces.
- Screw 4” Pieces to 1x4, one on each end, to create hat brim.
- Paint the three boards on an angle approx 24” up on left and up to 26” on the right in orange.
- Paint the rest of the boards and the 1x4 black, let dry.
- Screw hat brim to planks from the back.
- Draw a pumpkin face on orange and welcome on the hat brim.
- Attach eye hooks and rope at top to hang.
- (For ghost) Fit three boards together.
- Attach then together on the back with 1x4 planks.
- Paint white.
- Add 2 black oval eyes.
- (For mummy) Wrap ghost in cheesecloth.
Materials:
-Tongue and Groove Plank
-1x4 Plank
-Paint
-Trim Head Screws
-Rope
-Eye Hooks
Instructions:
-Cut Tongue and Groove plank into three 32” pieces.
-Insert planks together.
-(For Pumpkin) Cut 1x4 into one 24” piece and two 4” pieces.
-Screw 4” Pieces to 1x4, one on each end, to create hat brim.
-Paint the three boards on an angle approx 24” up on left and up to 26” on the right in orange.
-Paint the rest of the boards and the 1x4 black, let dry.
-Screw Hat Brim to planks from the back.
-Draw a pumpkin face on orange and Welcome on the hat brim.
-Attach eye hooks and rope at top to hang.
-(For Ghost) Fit 3 boards together.
-Attach then together on the back with 1x4 planks.
-Paint white.
-Add 2 Black oval eyes.
-(For Mummy) Wrap ghost in cheesecloth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.