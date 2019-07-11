PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Back to School season looming, it's important for kids to maintain good posture with those heavy backpacks.
Geeny Hanjuko has designed some fun and easy exercises to improve childrens’ posture.
Hanjuko is an exercise physiologist Sydney, Australia who has developed this simple 3 minute posture program. She specialized in correcting and muscular imbalances in body mechanics.
The program is designed to help children look and feel their best. This daily routine will help improve their posture and spinal health.
These three quick sessions only take around 3 minutes. It is also a lot of fun and is a great way to spend some time with your kids, and it might even benefit the parents as well!
