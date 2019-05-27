PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Your dream wedding doesn't have to break the bank.
Master wedding planner Kim Horn has plenty of tips to save money and cut costs for a beautiful wedding in Arizona.
First is picking the right time of year.
She says in Arizona, the third week of May through September will be the best rates at hotels and other venues because it's so hot.
For day of the week, Monday through Thursday, Friday or Sunday weddings are the least expensive. Saturday nights are the most expensive.
She says having a wedding during breakfast or lunch could save you a ton of money. Having it finished by noon will allow the venue two more events to book.
In addition, opting out of alcohol could help you cut down costs. She says opting out of the champagne toast, limiting wine bottles per table and opting out of an open bar are all great ways to save.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona]
Lastly, reducing the number of guests attending the wedding can also help cut costs. Instead of 100 guests, you can choose to have an intimate wedding with under 50 guests.
Wedding tips like this and more will be available at the Arizona Bridal Show at the Phoenix Convention Center on Sunday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are $12 at the door or BOGO at arizonabridalshow.com ends at May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.