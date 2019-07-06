PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Coming home from your Fourth of July festivities to find your air conditioning not blowing cool air?
Summer is the busy season for Valley AC companies. The holiday weekend may cause longer wait times for service.
Donley Service Center, a Valley company in the air conditioning and plumbing business since 1976 offers these tips of what you can check before calling for service.
- Thermostat: Are all switches in the correct operating position?
- Circuit Breakers: Be familiar with which breakers control your A/C and Heating. Are they in the "ON" position? If not, switch them on and off.
- Filters: Check to make sure you have a clean filter.
- Time Delay Circuits: Be patient. Some units and thermostats have a 2 to 5 minute delay before the unit will come back on. Be patient before you call for service.
- Do not start and stop your unit. Turning the thermostat up and on at short intervals or switching it off and on can cause compressor problems.
- If you have a ground mounted unit, be sure that the air access is not blocked by bushes or plants.
- Do you have a Load Controller? Make sure this device hasn't automatically turned off your air conditioning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.