PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- “But I am too busy and I wake up at 2:30 a.m., I don’t have time for that?!”
I remember that is what I told my dear friend who gifted me a journal several years ago. She knew me better and knew I needed this tool in my life.
I was kind of stuck. Feeling the pull of more and not seeing the good that was in front of me.
My head was messy and I couldn’t pull myself out of it. I wish I could say it was that very moment when I began adding journaling to my morning routine but it wasn’t.
My husband, a much better and more driven human, had a beautiful morning routine that included journaling. I had no clue about it as I was gone to work when he woke to do it, until one morning I was off and saw what he was up to.
He was always been happy and pretty even-tempered but he seemed better, much of that he credited journaling and his morning routine.
I threw out the, “I don’t have time” card, again, and he followed with a quick “Really?"
"Well, Oprah has 24 hours in a day, too,” he said. Yikes. He was right, again.
So, the next day, I picked it up at 3 a.m. and did it. Sort of because I didn’t want him to outgrow me.
I am so glad I started. I am so glad I began a new walk. Working on me, from the inside out. Learning to love myself again through intention setting and gratitude. That - with a side of therapy - tools that I will forever be grateful for.
Fast forward to January 2019, when I launched my own journal. The "You Do You Journal." A daily practice of learning to love yourself through gratitude and intention. I loved the journal I had been using but it wasn’t quite right so for several months I worked on creating my own.
Guided questions I formulated to help me set the day, affirmations of self love and guidance through gratitude. I knew I could not be the only woman out there tired of just moving through the day lost. I knew I wasn’t the only mom out there drowning in worry and doubt. I knew I was not the only woman out there affected by outside opinions. I knew I wasn’t the only one.
So, I took a leap and did it. Soon after we launched I was reaffirmed the decision was right.
I wasn’t the only one out there. Hundreds of women searching for more and wanting more and needing to learn to love themselves again.
What I found out is that we are way more alike than different. We all struggle and we all sit with the same insecurities. We are desperate for more vulnerability and connection but we don’t know how to find that.
It starts with you. Through the last 7 months, women all over the country are finding themselves by something as simple as this. The most common win for each of them is the change they feel in their relationships.
Learning to say “no” to things that don’t serve them. Doing new things that are scary but tackling them despite. The growth they have experienced through this is like nothing they have ever felt.
They are finding other women to connect with through this tool. Our community of journal squad sisters is one of encouragement and support and like mindedness that seems so lost these days among women.
We welcome sisters everyday to our table because growing alongside one another is how this life is supposed to be lived and reaching for your potential is possible when other women are in your corner cheering for you.
Who knew a little time everyday, consistently practiced, would change the course of everything.
