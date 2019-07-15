CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Horror fans can rejoice as a brand-new horror-themed bakery opened in Chandler earlier this month.
Spooky's Swirls opened it's doors on July 3 near Elliot and Alma School roads.
The new bakery offers more than just sweet treats. It also holds a museum dedicated to memorabilia from horror and science fiction movies.
Spooky's Swirls menu is gluten-free and includes "Scream Cheese Cakes," "Raisin Hell" rum-raisin roll and "Sharknado"-themed cupcakes.
The bakery will celebrate it's grand opening on Aug. 10 with a special visit from actor Paul T. Taylor, who plays Pinhead in "Hellraiser: Judgement." He will sign autographs at the grand opening.
Spooky's Swirls was created in partnership with The Horror and SciFi Prop Preservation Association, which supplies the more than 160 screen-used movie props and costumes throughout the bakery.
Spooky's Swirls is located at 3029 N. Alma School Road, #117. You can check out it's Facebook page here.
I love it! We need some more weird in the east valley.
