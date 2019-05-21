SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Still riding high after their huge win in the 5A State Championship last week, the Horizon High School baseball team visited the Good Morning Arizona studios Tuesday.
[WATCH: Horizon Huskies celebrating big win]
[WATCH: Huskies baseball champs help Ian with weather forecast]
A week ago, The team beat out number one ranked Nogales High School 7-4 in a jaw-dropping, record-breaking marathon game.
The game went 16 innings, and lasted a whopping 5 hours and 35 minutes. It was the longest game ever played for an Arizona High School Championship.
Kody Huff, one of the team captains, talked about pitching eight innings in the game. He said adrenaline kept him going!
Huff, a senior, will go on after high school to play at Stanford University.
By the 15th inning, head coach Jeff Urlaub admitted he was "gassed," though he still believed his team could pull out the victory.
"Building the relationships the last couple of years as the assistant coach was probably the biggest help," explains head coach, Jeff Urlaub, when asked about preparing this team to get to the biggest stage in high school baseball.
Meanwhile, Collin Demas, another team captain, talked about battling and beating cancer, and how his teammates and coaches sustained and supported him through his journey.
"When I was in the hospital, they would come and visit me; they would come and hang out and make me feel like a kid again" said Demas.
After all he has been through, winning the State Championship, in spectacular fashion, was that much sweeter of a victory for Demas.
Congratulations, boys!
