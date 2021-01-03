PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We know this past year has been extremely hard on everyone. With thousands of people losing their jobs, that could lead to an increase in those experiencing homelessness in 2021. Sadly, it's all too real here in the Valley. In fact, a new report says Arizona has the 14th largest homeless population in the country. This has Valley resource centers already bracing for the impact.
At the Justa Center in downtown Phoenix, breakfast begins promptly at 7 a.m. Folks line up eager to warm up, and fill up on food. Here, they exclusively serve seniors, 55 and older, experiencing homelessness.
"It made me feel so, hopeless. What am I going to do? [I have] no place to go," Rosalinda tells us, as she fights back tears. In 2020, 48% of new arrivals here at the Justa Center, are without a home for the first time. That was the case for Rosalinda.
"We're deeply concerned," says Wendy Johnson, Executive Director of Justa Center. "The folks that we're seeing have lost housing for a variety of reasons, whether it's been because of the hospital, priced out, gentrification, or redevelopment of a community, all of those things, trigger homelessness."
Isolation, dementia and mental-health are all issues they'll see at Justa Center. Add COVID to that, and Wendy says you have a tsunami of problems these seniors can't overcome alone. They're helping 150 new faces a day, with a staff of five. Rosalinda walked through the doors a few months ago when her husband went into a nursing home. "I'm not going to call us homeless, we're needy," she tells us.
Meals, a shower, and assistance with housing are all services provided here. And soon, they'll add the covid vaccine to the list. "We've been notified that we are 1-B, so we come after first responders and medical people."
To make the biggest difference, what Justa Center needs most are donations. "We call ourselves clients," Rosalinda says. "Just be patient, a lot of people will say, 'oh they are so slow, but patience is a virtue, when it's time for you it's time for you."
Justa Center was able to help Rosalinda find temporary relief at Central Arizona Shelter Services or CASS. It's just one step in providing life-sustaining resources to those in need. And, to serve this community with dignity and respect and to help prevent a return to homelessness, Wendy says, is the ultimate goal.