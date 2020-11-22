NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The inaugural Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields drive-through light display opens to the public Monday (Nov. 23)! It's a 1.2-mile loop that features 5 million lights synchronized to music. It took more than 40 tons of steel to create the spectacle.
Kerry Dunne, the display's producer, says it takes a little less than 30 minutes to drive through -- if you don't stop to take pictures. (Who are we kidding? We all know that everybody is going to snap some shots.)
Dunne said a portion of the proceeds will benefit five different charities, including the Johnjay & Rich #LoveUp Foundation. "Every week, we have a different charity involved," he explained.
There's also a 3D element to the display. "Let me tell ya. I know the camera can't see it, but it literally looks like all the lights are jumping out at you," Arizona's Family reporter Maria Hechanova said when she went through the loop early Sunday morning.
Santa himself will be at Salt River Fields Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. You can even schedule a live video chat with the big man. (Use the promo code holidaylights2020 to get $1.50 off live chats through the Santa Calls app.)
Organizers would like drivers to enter from 90th Street and Via de Ventura.
The event is open daily, including holidays, from 5:45 p.m until 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. There will be a Hanukkah celebration during the 7 p.m. hour on Thursday, Dec. 10, which is the first night of Hanukkah. During the celebration, the lights -- all 5 million of them -- will be white and blue.
While you can purchase tickets at Salt River Fields, it's strongly recommended that you buy your tickets online (and schedule a time) to help keep things moving and keep social distancing measures in place.
- Weekday tickets: $36/car online | $40/car at the door
- Weekend tickets: $46/car online | $50/car at the door
- Holiday tickets: $51/car online | $80/car at the door