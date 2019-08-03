PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 18th annual International USA Hip Hop Dance Championships kicked off Saturday at the Arizona Grand Resort.
More than 4,000 dancers from 52 countries have traveled to Arizona to compete.
The week-long competition ends with the World Championships August 10 at Gila River Arena.
The public is invited to watch the competitions. Ticket information can be found at HipHopInternational.com
