PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “Let Your Voice Be Heard.”
That’s the name of the song written, performed and directed by a high school a cappella group with goal is to inspire people their age to get out and vote.
The Mixtones are a group from Arizona School of the Arts and drew inspiration from the Citizens Clean Elections Commission ‘18 in 2018’.
The students said they hope that the song will connect with others their age and hopefully inspire them to let their own voices be heard.
The Citizens Clean Elections Commission ‘18 in 2018’ voter campaign has been targeting the state’s youngest voters. One of their projects included an augmented reality mural in downtown Phoenix which viewers could also access via the Shazam app and register to vote.
Arizona ranks 43 in the nation for voter turnout.
