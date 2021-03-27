PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you love jewelry, a new exhibit at the Heard Museum is sparkling with rings, earrings, and miniature works of art. Each piece is delicate and intricately shaped in silver, gold or from a variety of gemstones, and are all from the Heard Museum’s permanent collection. Assistant Curator Velma Kee Craig gave our camera's a private tour of some 180 unique pieces, and shared a few highlights from this rare collection.
"It was so fun to put the collection together," says Kee Craig, explaining that searching and hand-selecting each piece felt as though she was shopping for items.
In the exhibition, you'll find miniatures fabricated in silver, such as a treehouse with a removable roof made by Shawn Bluejacket (Shawnee). This piece is fully equipped with a slide and a table with a hinged tabletop that, when opened, reveals a bundle of carrots. Other silver highlights include a yo-yo by Daniel Sunshine Reeves (Navajo), a teapot with coral inlay by Darrell Jumbo (Navajo), and a tray and teapot set by Elizabeth Martha Whitman (Navajo).
For those who enjoy jewelry, there is an assortment of brooches, many in animal and insect forms, as well as complex figurative works by Denise Wallace (Chugach Sugpiaq/Alutiiq) and more traditional works in silver with inset turquoise. The exhibition, curated by Chief Curator Diana Pardue and Assistant Curator Velma Kee Craig (Diné), also showcases antiques from the early 1900s.
The Heard Museum, has long been dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art, presenting stories from a first-person perspective. Over the years, the private nonprofit organization, has grown to become recognized internationally for the quality of its collections, and world-class exhibitions.
To see this exhibit for yourself, all you have to do is pay the general admission ticket price now through Fall 2021. Timed entrances for social distancing is still in effect, and the museum is still requiring visitors wear masks.