PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --In the battle to stay well, it turns out the front line is your own home.
"You're going to spend 80 percent of the time indoors, which is more than any generation in history," said Dr. Charles Gerba, a microbiologist and professor at the University of Arizona.
He points out that bathrooms are not the dirtiest spot in your home, contrary to popular belief, because people typically clean their bathroom pretty often. Dr. Gerba says the germiest room is actually your kitchen.
"There are more fecal bacteria in a kitchen sink than in a toilet after you flush it," Gerba said. "Probably why the dog drinks out of the toilet," he added. "Smarter than you think!"
He suggests cleaning your cutting boards often as well, and always using a separate cutting board for meat.
"We found more fecal bacteria on a cutting board than on a toilet seat in the average home," said Gerba. "It's actually safer to make a sandwhich on a toilet seat than a cutting board in the average home, which really surprised us."
Dr. Gerba says your microwave handles and fridge handles are covered in germs and should be wiped down every day.
When you're wipin your counters, he found that disinfectant wipes work better than a spray and paper towels.
Garba suggests throwing out your sponge and getting a new one every 3 to 4 days.
And when it comes to your bathroom, the toilet is your biggest concern. When you flush it, it "sprays" bacteria into the air, infecting your toothbrush or hand towels or whatever is within a couple feet.
To combat those germs, close the lid when you flush, and wash your towels every couple of days, always using hot water. In fact, he suggests always using hot water when you do laundry.
Dr. Gerba says it's all about cleaning smarter and not necessarily more often.
"We're finding out that you don't have to do a lot more cleaning and disinfecting," said Dr. Gerba. "You just need to be targeting it to the right area of the home."