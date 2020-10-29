PHOENIX (Arizona's Family) -- It was a phone call that turned my world upside down. After a routine mammogram, I was told there was a large mass in my right breast. A week later, in the midst of the world shutting down due to COVID-19, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Two weeks later, I went into surgery for a double mastectomy. Little did I know that was just the beginning of my journey.
Because I had skipped a year in getting a mammogram, surgery revealed six tumors, and the cancer had moved into three of my lymph nodes. With that diagnosis, chemotherapy, I was told, was not optional. I would have to undergo six treatments every three weeks. I felt a flurry of emotions -- anger, grief, depression, just to name a few. But there's one thing you quickly learn when facing your own mortality. There's too much to live for, and sitting back wallowing in your own emotions is not an option. With my two daughters and husband on my mind, I was determined to beat this disease.
Chemotherapy wasn't as ferocious and debilitating as I had envisioned. Research has come so far, and there are so many drugs that counter the side effects like nausea. But make no mistake, it does take a toll on your body. Luckily, with help from Naturopathic Specialists in Scottsdale, I was able to combat side effects like neuropathy while keeping my immune system strong. When I wrapped up chemo, radiation started four weeks later. After 28 consecutive days, I finally was able to put this part of my journey behind me.
Breast cancer doesn't quarantine. It doesn't care about COVID-19. The only way to fight this disease is to meet it head-on, and getting your yearly mammogram is the only way to do it. Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, my goal is to remind every woman to undergo their yearly scan. It takes merely an hour out of your day but can add decades to your life. I know it's scary during this pandemic to go to an office. It's easy to say, "I'll go after this pandemic is over," and put it off. Please don't accept those excuses and be taken over by fear. Make your appointment and get checked. Early detection is critical!
Breast cancer and mammography resources
🡕 Arizona's Well Woman HealthCheck Program
🡕 Wesley Community & Health Centers
- womenshealth@wccphx.net
- 602-257-4323
🡕 Naturopathic Specialists (I worked with Dr. Daniel Rubin)
- 10250 N. 92nd St., Suite 114, Scottsdale
- 480-990-1111
So grateful for these two! When I was first diagnosed, I told them my mission was to make sure every woman puts her health first! With their help and support, I’m sharing my story and urging women to get their yearly mammograms! So join us tomorrow @7am with @oliviafierro and @9pm with @heathermooretv on @arizonasfamily ! #breastcancerawareness #getyourmammogram #bcwarrior
One in eight women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer. I know this first hand, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form on Friday, March 13th. Two weeks later I went in for surgery. Six chemotherapy treatments later and in the midst of 33 daily radiation sessions, I want no other woman to go through what I’ve endured. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, I want to remind every woman to get your yearly mammogram— it takes only an hour out of your day, but it can add years on to your life. My physician didn’t feel the 6 tumors growing in my chest, it was a routine mammogram that caught this demon inside me. If I had delayed my mammogram “until this crisis is over,” a Stage IV would have been my diagnosis. In the midst of this crazy pandemic, I know it can be scary to go to an imaging center. But I assure you, they are doing everything to keep you safe— not getting or putting it off, is even more dangerous to your health. I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of my family and friends, I couldn’t have walked this path alone. I love that so many of my friends have told me, “I just got my mammogram!” Please, awareness is everything, don’t put your health on hold! Let’s beat this disease together through early detection! XX, Suzanne #breastcancerawareness #bcwarrior #getyourmammogram #shepersisted