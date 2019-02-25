(GOOD MORNING ARIZONA)--So far, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia.
But research shows you can decrease your risk of getting the disease with certain lifestyle changes.
And a lot of that has to do with training your brain.
Dr. Sharon Thompson tells us with how training your brain can make a difference in your health.
Brief Brain Development Facts:
Starting from birth, the brain develops connections through experiences.
Daily experiences determine which brain connections develop and which will last for a lifetime.
In the first few years of life, more than 1 million new neural connections form every second!
Ultimately, genes and experiences work together to construct brain architecture.
Skills like working memory, mental flexibility and self-control are learned through experience.
-Working memory governs our ability to retain and manipulate distinct pieces of information over short periods of time.
-Mental flexibility helps us to sustain or shift attention in response to different demands or to apply different rules in different settings.
-Self-control enables us to set priorities and resist impulsive actions or responses.
Dementia
Dementia is a term to describe the declines in cognitive abilities like memory, attention, language and problem-solving that are severe enough to affect a person's everyday functioning.
Dementia can be caused by a large range of diseases, including Alzheimer's Disease and atherosclerosis.
A total of 9.9 million people worldwide are diagnosed with dementia each year. Around 50 million people are living with dementia.
There is no cure for dementia and there is no treatment to halt or minimize symptoms.
Risk factors for dementia include:
-Age
-Sex
-Genetics
-Nutrition
-Experience
Can you change your dementia risk?
You can't control age, sex, or genetics
Research suggests
-Certain diets can decrease risk: A diet high in unrefined grains, fruit, vegetables, legumes, olive oil and fish has been linked to lower dementia rates.
-People who engage in paid work that is more socially or cognitively complex have better cognitive functioning in late life and lower dementia risk
-Engagement in cognitively stimulating activities in midlife, such as reading and playing games, can reduce dementia risk by about 26%.
-Engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity in midlife can also reduce dementia risk. Aerobic activity not only helps us to maintain a healthy weight and keep our blood pressure down, it also promotes the growth of new neurons
-Seniors who are at genetic risk for developing Alzheimer's disease are less likely to experience cognitive decline if they live with others, are less lonely and feel that they have social support.
Brain Training Industry
Beware
The term "brain training" is extremely broad
"Brain training" grew from $600 million in annual revenues in 2009 to more than a $1 billion in 2012
Brain training programs have many audiences. Some are aimed at aging populations, others at millennials, while others cater to young school children.
One company was fined by Federal Trade Commission for advertisement that "preyed on consumers fears about age-related cognitive decline."
Many websites that site studies that support brain training are too small to be statistically reliable, and others have selectively reported data.
What to do to decrease risk?
-Eat well
-Common sense for healthy eating
-Mindful eating
-Reading food labels
-Be physically active
-Activity
-How much exercise
-Exercise for all ages
-Strength training
-Ability 360 Fitness Center
Engage in puzzles, word games and new activities with these following websites:
Read and learn new things on a regular basis:
