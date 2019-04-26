PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz is a natural foods chef, indigenous foods activist, and healer.
Called a curandera, she uses traditional folk remedies and recipes from the Tewa tribe and Mexico to nourish and heal.
Her work is rooted in the sacred properties of healing plants.
"The desert is home, first and foremost," Ruiz said. "It holds my greatest teachers, all the plants I've learned from all over the world. This is what I know best. When I do a walking meditation and enjoy nature, I feel like they're talking to me."
With permission from her elders, Ruiz shares her work with others through private consultations, workshops and ceremonies.
For more information, visit KitchenCurandera.com.
