(3TV/CBS 5)-- Is fasting healthy or unhealthy?
Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day?
There are a lot of myths when it comes to a healthy diet.
Approximately 45 million Americans go on a diet each year and spend an estimated $33 billion on weight loss products.
Researchers at UCLA say 80 percent of dieters will gain back the weight within just two years.
Registered dietitian and author of "Living Skinny in Fat Genes," Felicia Stoler tells us the facts and fiction of dieting.
Myth #1: Fasting Is Unhealthy
Fact: Stoler says that fasting has been practiced since the beginning of time and five major religions support the practice. Feasting, on the other hand, is a modern tradition centered on popular holidays, which encourages continual eating, despite the increase in obesity rates.
Myth #2: Fasting Causes Muscle Wasting
Fact: Sugar and fat are the only two forms of energy the body stores and thus is what the body will use for energy while fasting. Stoler says it's too inefficient for the body to attempt to break down muscles first.
Myth #3: The Most Important Meal is Breakfast
Fact: Stoler says that while you were sleeping you have been in a fasting state and the most important meal is not breakfast but rather when you break from your fast.
Myth #4: Eating After Fasting Turns Into Fat
Fact: When you break your fast, your body will be looking to replenish its stores of glycogen in the liver first where we typically store 2,000 calories. Stoler says it's the easiest energy source for the body to access.
For more information on Felicia Stoler, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.