PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- Even though COVID-19 has topped all the medical headlines lately, doctors at Arizona Oncology want to remind us to get back to basics when it comes to our health. One of those basics is self-exams to check for signs of cancer.
"We need to stay vigilant about our own health because we don't want to miss something that can be fixed," oncologist Dr. Tania Cortas.
Timing is critical when it comes to diagnosing and treating cancer. When caught early, it can be treatable and survivable. Self-exams are simple.
"During a shower ... it is worth it to do a quick self-breast-exam, and if something stands out and needs attention, you should seek a doctor's opinion," Cortas said.
It's also important to check your skin for any changes. "Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the US," according to Arizona Oncology. While UV exposure is the most common cause, skin cancer can develop anywhere on your body. In general, there are five things to watch for -- the ABCDEs of skin cancer detection.
- Asymmetry - Half of the mole or mark doesn't match the other half
- Border - Irregular, jagged, blurry or notched edges
- Color - Non-uniform color that includes different shades of black, brown, red, white, pink or blue patches
- Diameter - The growth is more than 1/4 inch in diameter (about the size of a pencil eraser)
- Evolving - The mole is growing or changing color or shape
The best thing you can do is pay attention to your body, and if you think something is wrong, don't ignore it.
- Unexplained pain
- Fever
- Mouth or throat abnormalities
- Unexplained bleeding
- Fatigue
- Change in appetite
- Weight loss
- Changes in senses of taste or smell
While these symptoms can mean a lot of things, Cortas says you should be aware of what your body is telling you.
"I know things can change during stress, and when we are under stress," Cortas said. "But, for example, bathroom habits. If you feel like you're constipated, and things aren't your usual normal self, yeah, it could be stress, but it's worth a phone call to your primary care physician."