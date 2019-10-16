SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you ever wanted direct access to your medical provider without dealing with long lines and expensive co-pays? Surprise Care is bringing a whole new way to see the doctor to the Phoenix area without the hassle.
You can have access to your physician's personal cell phone number and be able to message them on Facebook, all through Surprise Care.
It has a model similar to a gym membership; in return for a small monthly fee of $59 per adult, patients have an "all-access pass" to their medical provider with no stress of long waits, "red tape" and a co-pay or deductible.
Better yet: kids are just $10 each a month with parent membership.
Surprise Care patients enjoy direct access through text messages, Facebook messenger, email, phones, video-chat, etc. This means you won't have to take a day off work to get a refill, a simple question answered, or an appointment.
Plus, this model allows member-patients the luxury of contacting the provider during off-hours or weekends, saving time and money from an unexpected urgent care visit.
Surprise Care is located at 12425 W. Bell Road, Suite 106, Surprise, Arizona.
To join or learn more, visit surprisecare.com.