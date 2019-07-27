PHOENIX (SPECIAL TO 3TV) --- While most of us know about the dangers of sunburns, not everyone is aware of other common summer hazards to our skin.
Swimming pools, hot tubs and air conditioning can all negatively impact our skin.
Dr. Mitchell Manway of Affiliated Dermatology explained some of the most common summer skin problems and how to deal with them.
[WATCH: What you need to know]
1. Hot Tub Rash
· If certain bacteria are living in the water you could develop itchy, acne-like bumps all over your body called hot tub folliculitis.
· To prevent: make sure chlorine and pH levels are adequate to kill bacteria. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pH 7.2 – 7.8 and a free chlorine concentration of at least 3 ppm in hot tubs/spas and 1 ppm in pools.
2. Back and Butt Acne
· Wearing tank tops and swimsuits can lead to clogged pores as sweat mixes with bacteria and oils on your skin.
· Sitting around in a wet bathing suit can lead to friction and cause blemishes to brew on your bottom.
· To prevent: blot sweat, don’t wipe, with a clean towel or cloth. Wash sweaty clothes, towels and hats and thoroughly clean swimsuits before wearing again.
3. Margarita Rash
· Limes (and lemons) contain photosensitizing agents called psoralens, which can cause a sunburn-like reaction when they come in contact with skin.
· Bartenders and those exposed to higher concentrations of psoralens with a longer period of UVA exposure could have a blistering reaction.
· To prevent: wash hands thoroughly after contact or avoid psoralen containing foods and beverages while in the sun.
4. Molluscum Contagiosum
· As the name implies, this virus is highly contagious.
· Most common among children, it spreads easily through contact with contaminated objects like toys and towels.
· Symptoms include small, raised, round and flesh colored bumps anywhere on the body that can become inflamed and itchy.
· To prevent the spread: keep your hands clean, do not share personal items, cover bumps with a watertight bandage if swimming or when exposed to direct contact with others.
5. Yeast Infection
· Tinea veriscolor is caused by a type of yeast that naturally lives on your skin.
· Living in a hot climate and sweating a lot can cause the yeast to grow out of control and produce a rash.
· The condition is not contagious and patches of skin may be lighter or darker than the skin around them.
· Spots may occur anywhere on your body but are most common on your neck, chest and back.
· To prevent: limit sun exposure, avoid tight clothing, wear breathable fabric and avoid oily skin products.
6. Dry Skin
· Sun, swimming and air conditioning can contribute to dry, irritated skin.
· To prevent: use sunscreen, shower immediately after getting out of the pool in warm, not hot water and keep moisturizer handy throughout the day.
7. Razor Burn
· Caused by shaving too closely or too harshly. A dull razor can also cause bumps and inflammation.
· To prevent: cleanse thoroughly before shaving to open pores, use a good razor and high quality cream, and always moisturize after shaving.
8. Broken Blood Vessels
· Too much sun exposure can cause your blood vessels to rise to the surface and even burst.
· To prevent: use sunscreen and avoid sun exposure.
9. Sun Allergy
· Certain medications can cause allergic skin reactions and lead to red, itchy hives.
· To prevent: check your medication, use sunscreen and avoid exposure.
10. Sunburn
· Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to red or reddish skin that is painful and hot to the touch and can increase your risk of getting skin cancer.
· To prevent: wear a hat and sunglasses; apply SPF30+ sunscreen that provides protection from both UVA and UVB and re-apply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.
For more information about Affiliated Dermatology, check out affderm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.