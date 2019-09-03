PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More and more pediatricians are drawing a line in the sand when it comes to vaccinations, taking the bold step of turning away unvaccinated patients.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the practice of dismissing families who refuse vaccines is controversial but also acceptable.
A 2015 study found about one-fifth of pediatricians refused unvaccinated families.
That number will probably climb as we see a resurgence in preventable diseases.
Why? Some parents are refusing to have their children vaccinated, and it's having an effect on others. With more unvaccinated students, some schools are losing what's known as "herd immunity."
The World Health Organization says "vaccine hesitancy" is one the top 10 threat to global health in 2019.
"Vaccine hesitancy – the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines – threatens to reverse progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases," according to WHO.int.
Arizona is one of 17 states that allows parents to opt out of vaccinating their kids because of personal beliefs.
Dr. Brad Golner of Phoenix Pediatrics spent years weighing how best to protect the health and wellness of all his patients.
The recent measles outbreaks pushed him to implement a new policy, refusing to allow non-vaccinated kids into his practice.
"If you are choosing not to vaccinate because you are worried about the side effects of the vaccines, you have to be prepared to deal with the side effects of the disease," Golner said. "We really need to look at what is in the best interest of all our patients."
Phoenix Pediatrics serves a substantial special needs population vulnerable to those preventable diseases. They implemented the new policy on July 1.
"Our patient population is no longer welcome unless they are fully vaccinated," said Golner. "I think it has been a really big awakening. A majority, not all, but a majority have decided it is time to get their child up-to-date."
Debate hits home for Gilbert doctor
Dr. Tim Jacks of Gilbert Pediatrics is considering a similar ban. He is a pediatrician -- and parent -- who knows the risks all too well. Two of his children were exposed to the measles, and it happened at a local medical facility during the 2015 outbreak.
"It's hard for parents to sit and be very powerless to do anything about that," Jacks said.
One of his kids was fighting cancer and could not be vaccinated. The other was too young to get the shots.
"We kept her quarantined at home for a couple of weeks and hoped and prayed that there wouldn't be measles in our house," he said
Thankfully, neither child came down with the measles and Maggie, now in first grade, is cancer-free and again vaccinated,
Jacks shared his story with Congress.
"I always look for a chance to bring up the personal story with families on the fence," he said.
For now, Gilbert Pediatrics still accepts unvaccinated children.
Phoenix Pediatrics does not. It is not a decision they take lightly, but one they hope makes a difference in the lives of many.
