TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report suggests millennials help drive a $4.2 trillion global wellness market, but they're actually in worse health than the previous generation.
Millenials health begins to decline beyond what's expected from normal aging by age 27 and rates of nearly every health problem that most commonly affect younger Americans rose from 2014 to 2017, according to the report.
That's why SpotRx is streamlining the health clinic experience in Tempe by bringing tele-doc rooms, a pharmacy, convenience store and labs to one place.
It doesn't matter if you are insured or not, the pharmacy makes it easier, faster and cheaper for millennials and Generation Z to take care of themselves.
Within an hour, someone can see a teledox, get lab tests and pick up prescriptions -- all in one place.
SpotRx also has a retail pharmacy kiosk, similar to a vending maching, filled with thousands of medications at discounted prices for the insured and uninsured alike.
SpotRx is located at 715 S. Forest Avenue. Visit spotrx.com/healthpharm/ for more information.