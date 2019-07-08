PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New technology developed in Arizona will revolutionize the way consumers shop for groceries, according to WellRx.
[WATCH: App developed in Arizona is your grocery shopping assistant]
WellRx hopes to bring the nutritionist to you (for free) on your phone.
Consumers can now scan the bar code of nearly any food item at the grocery store and see a "food index" score based on calories and ingredients.
The app - from WellRx - also makes personalized grocery recommendations based on a person's health allergies or diet.
WellRx says it's the first mobile app to implement this technology on the phone.
The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.
