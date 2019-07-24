PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Finding the courage and motivation to introduce a new fitness regimen is daunting at any age. Fortunately, evidence is strong that it’s never too late to increase your physical activity.
That’s why LA Fitness is inviting Arizona seniors to see just how easy it is to start a new fitness routine.
LA Fitness is introducing a “Wellness Wednesday” event designed to help Arizona seniors reach their fitness potential. The open-house-style event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 24 at LA Fitness’ 42 clubs across the state.
Wellness Wednesday is designed to give older adults of all fitness levels an opportunity to incorporate exercise into their regular routine and build confidence in their health and wellness activities.
On Wellness Wednesday, those 65 and better can take complimentary fitness classes (such as Zumba, indoor cycling, yoga and more), learn more about exercise programs for seniors (like Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit), participate in health screenings delivered by community partners, hear more about new LA Fitness workouts (like HIIT by LAF), and talk with health and wellness experts.
“Our facilities and programs are appealing to a growing number of seniors,” said Dion Gentile, Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LA Fitness. “That’s why we wanted to introduce this Wellness Wednesday event specifically for seniors. Active adults ages 65-plus represent a significant share of our membership. And they’re not just taking yoga classes. We see active seniors every day in all areas of our clubs, taking advantage of everything from the cardio and strength training equipment to the high-intensity interval training workouts at our clubs.”
LA Fitness’ high-intensity interval training workouts are held in separate HIIT by LAF studios. The specially-designed studios are located inside select LA Fitness clubs, and allow class participants of any age or fitness level to set their own pace and scale the intensity up or down to match their abilities.
Participants monitor their heart rate and intensity level through a combination of cardio, muscle conditioning, strength training and physical endurance intervals. HIIT workouts are currently offered at LA Fitness’ north Phoenix, Gilbert and Surprise clubs in Arizona; additional HIIT workout studios will soon be offered at more LA Fitness clubs in Arizona in the near future.
No matter what exercise activity seniors prefer, they’re active for good reason. Many health care plans now offer incentives for participants to be more active, and numerous studies have shown reduced risk for heart disease and cancer among people who exercise regularly.
Other benefits include reduced risk of arthritis, diabetes, depression, and dementia, among others, according to the National Institute for Fitness and Sport.
In addition to taking a complimentary fitness class at LA Fitness on Wellness Wednesday, seniors will be able to take tours of their neighborhood club, learn more about what fitness classes are offered and when, and get answers to their questions about achieving and maintaining good health.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to interact with community health and wellness partners, and organizations that offer programs for older adults.
In Arizona, where the climate and lifestyle attract retirees in droves, the senior population is approaching 1.3 million. Seniors in Arizona also tend to be more active than other seniors across the country.
According to a 2014 report by the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona men and women aged 65-plus have higher rates of physical activity and lower incidence of obesity than national averages.
“No matter what your age, it’s never too late to be the best, healthiest version of yourself,” said Gentile.
