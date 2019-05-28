PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The modern history of the ketogenic diet and its effectiveness therapeutically dates back 100 years.
It is successfully used in children with intractable seizures that don’t respond to medicine. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, I have written menus for these children and have seen how it helps them.
The ketogenic diet has been and is being studied in other disease states as well, including certain types of cancer. But is it right for everyone? Is it the next “panacea” for weight loss, once again?
The “Keto” diet has gained enormous popularity as a quick weight loss method.
As I go online and review comments on articles and research there is a fervor in the defense and in the opposition of it which I find interesting. But I don't think we are talking about the elephant in the room. The premise of the diet is to change the way our body metabolizes nutrients, forcing it to utilize its own fat stores, therefore resulting in weight loss.
Sounds great doesn’t it? But I say not so fast.
First, you must put your body into a state of ketosis. You do that by following a very stringent meal plan composed of 80 to 90% of your calories coming from fat, 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight and no more than 15 to 20 grams of carbohydrates in a day.
The state of ketosis is determined by testing your urine for ketones. There is very little wiggle room and the carbohydrates in a handful of blueberries can push you out of ketosis, which means you have to start over.
Short-term studies show you can achieve weight loss on the “Keto” diet, however, you can achieve weight loss on any diet that restricts calories, a specific macro-nutrient, or limits the times of day you can eat.
I am not arguing against its short-term effectiveness for weight loss. As a dietitian, I just want to talk about the elephant in the room for a minute. Americans are spending $60 billion a year on pursuing weight loss, the failure rate of “diets” is consistently 95% and has been the 30 years I’ve been doing this, and yet 7 in 10 Americans are either overweight or obese.
The first thing I look at when I review a diet regimen is, can I maintain this long term? The palatability of 80 to 90% of your calories coming from fat is not sustainable.
As I flip through my social media, I am bombarded with recipes and programs for the “Keto” lifestyle, trying to make it palatable. Most of the recipes I see contain avocado, nuts, eggs, cheese, bacon, processed meats, red meat, which yes, make it palatable. However, unless you are weighing, measuring and know how many grams of carbohydrates and protein those foods are providing you, you are most likely not going to be in ketosis, you are simply restricting carbohydrates.
And, yes, there is a difference. What you are getting with an approach like this is a lot of saturated fat, processed meats and cheese, and salt. Maybe there is a herd of elephants in the room.
60 % of Americans suffer from a chronic disease. That’s six in ten of us. As I look at this diet plan and I see foods that are highly inflammatory as the basis of it, that concerns me. Chronic inflammation is implicated in the cause and/or the exacerbation of chronic disease. My concern doesn’t stop there. This diet is high in saturated fat, and if you have heart disease or a genetic predisposition it puts your health at risk. It is also high in processed meats which have been linked to cancer, including colon and colorectal cancers. If you have had cancer or are at risk of cancer this adds to your risk. This diet, as a result of noncompliance, overshoots the amount of protein you should be consuming. If you have kidney disease or are at risk of kidney disease, this again, can compound your risk. Those are just a few of my concerns. Statistics are telling us we should be focusing on our actual health and not weight loss at all costs. There is a better way.
But, before you judge my comments on the “validity of the Keto diet” I have one last thought. When a diet doesn’t work, and the failure rate of 95% tells us it probably won’t work, we will ultimately return to our regular eating patterns. As Americans we are consuming 60% of our calories from processed foods. Processed foods are highly inflammatory due to the refined carbohydrates, refined oils, and chemical compounds found in them. Let me reiterate, 6 in 10 of us already have a chronic disease.
Chronic disease is an indication that our cells are compromised. They no longer function normally. Inflammation wreaks havoc on our cells. We are yo-yoing back and forth from one inflammatory diet to another and most of us are unaware of the underlying health risks of what we are undertaking. We may get the opposite effect of our goal.
I’m not here to endorse any specific diet. Instead, our health is telling us to look at the underlying causes of what ails us. That's what we should be addressing. The solution is simple. It’s the type of foods we are eating. We should be working not just to lose weight but to reduce the amount of inflammation we are creating in our bodies. Then, the weight loss and good health will follow. Your body will pay you back.
This reminds me of an old saying when one is feeling overwhelmed, "How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time." But, in terms of overall health, wellness and proper nutrition to fuel the body, I would add, "choose wisely." Eliminate processed food from your diet and seek the expert advice of a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. We are trained to guide you to good health through the development of a lifestyle plan that fits with your specific goals and health concerns.
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
The Nutrition Professionals
