PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are currently spending about 6% of our budget on groceries but we also spend another 6% on meals eaten out in restaurants.
The last 25 years of food marketing has convinced us that we need convenience over everything else. At the time, there was no real awareness how this shift in our eating patterns to convenience foods would play out on our health but research is showing that we may have made an unhealthy exchange.
Currently, 60% of Americans have a chronic disease and on average men and women are 17 pounds heavier than we were just 25 years ago. Diet is being implicated in many chronic diseases, so what do we do?
So the question really is this ... how do you eat healthy on a budget with limited time?
I put it to the test this past weekend.
Saturday, my family of four went to lunch at a local sit down restaurant. It took us 20 minutes to drive there, 20 minutes to wait to be seated, 20 minutes for our order to come, 20 minutes to eat and then 20 minutes to drive home, so almost 2 hours of our time.
We had our granddaughter with us and she got very bored and cranky, which is expected from a bored and hungry 6-year-old!
When our meal arrived, I could see that everything was a pre-made product, lots of processed food on that table. There were so many choices on the menu it became hard to stick to the healthy choices I usually make at home. We had onion rings, burgers, mac and cheese and I think someone had a salad!
The meal ended up costing $65.
I decided to go to the grocery store with the same amount of money and see what I could buy for $65.
My family wanted me to make a fresh salad for them so I went to the store to buy the ingredients for it and anything else with my leftover money. I was able to get enough food for my family of four for a breakfast, a lunch of my salad with chicken, a snack and a robust dinner.
Grocery shopping time was about an hour and then it was about an hour preparing my dinner. The bonus was we got to chop and work together, laughing about our day, teaching my granddaughter to cook and then sitting down and feasting over our own labors.
It was such a different feel than a crowded restaurant waiting on food. I challenge each of us to work towards making our food choices more nutritious.
If you eat out 5 days a week, set a goal of cutting it down to 3. If you prepare mostly processed pre-packaged foods at home then set a goal of adding more fresh fruits and vegetables.
The benefits of home cooking goes beyond saving money. It gives you quality family time, opportunities to teach your kids self reliance and the rewards of hard work, you control what goes in your food and your health will pay you back. We have been convinced that “convenience” is going out to eat.
I suggest we change our thinking about what convenience means. If it is time and money you are looking to save while getting nutritious food, then shopping and cooking at home gives you more bang for your buck!
Stephanie Espinoza is a registered dietitian nutritionist with The Nutrition Professionals, nutritionpro.net.