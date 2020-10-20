PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The University of Arizona just teamed up with laundry and sanitation experts to determine how to kill COVID-19, cold and flu viruses, as well as bacteria on your clothes.
“COVID has really made us rethink everything we have been doing for a germ protection stance,” explained Kelly Reynolds, a professor at UArizona.
It starts with the hamper.
“I have two college kids so they come home with all their dirty laundry in their hamper, and they want to put their clean laundry back in their hamper, and I say 'No, you can’t do that!'” Reynolds said.
Bacteria can grow and multiply in your hamper.
“You should always wipe that out after with a sanitizing wipe so that whatever germs that might have been on your dirty laundry that got in your hamper are no longer there,” Reynolds said.
As for washing those dirty clothes, what you're already doing is probably OK.
"Mostly, you don't need to use high-level products like sanitizers or bleach because the coronavirus is killed very easily, so just normal wash cycles are very effective for the SARS-COVID2 virus and other respiratory viruses like your cold and flu viruses."
This means cold water is fine because COVID is an enveloped virus with a coating on the outside that is very easy to kill.
Liquid detergent, powder, and pods all work well as long as they have the right ingredients. Reynolds and Dr. Charles Gerba, aka Dr. Germ, suggest looking for things like "deep cleaning" and "enzyme action" when picking out your detergent at the store.
“They tend to be more expensive. But in the long run, they keep you safer, remove more debris from your laundry. They kill more germs,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds and Gerba say if you are a health care worker, you need to keep your laundry separate and wash it in the hottest water possible with a sanitizer and a good detergent.
And don't forget your washing machine. It needs a good cleaning, too.
“Give your washing machine a mouth wash after you have done all the laundry; it gets rid of anything left and the odor-causing bacteria,” Gerba said.
But what about drying?
"Generally a quick 20-minute dry or so, just so they are dry is good enough for most of your clothing," Gerba said. "However, if you are dealing with towels or thick fabric material or professional clothing, I would dry at least 45 minutes, because we know it does a better job at killing bacteria in viruses."
You need to be washing your towels -- those in the bathroom and the kitchen -- more often than you probably are.
“By three days after using a face towel, the bacteria really grows you would get more E. coli in your face by using a face towel after three or four days than you would by putting your head in a toilet and flushing it,” Gerba said.
Kitchen towels should be washed even more often.
"We recommend using dishcloths only once, just one time washing your dishes and then put them in the laundry,” Reynolds said.