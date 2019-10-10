PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you've ever been told you have so-called RBF, "Resting B***h Face," don't feel bad, you're not the only one.
Antoinette says she's not dealing with it anymore. She says she was getting comments from people at work.
[WATCH: Do you have Resting Bliss Face?]
"She was like, yeah, sometimes people might think you’re unapproachable and I go, 'That’s just my Resting B*** Face.' It's just my natural expression. Later on, I thought maybe I am unapproachable," says Antoinette.
Antoinette is 41. But doctors at Arizona Facial Plastics in Central Phoenix say this problem affects women and men of all ages.
"We’ve had patients come in that have said their employers have told us you look mad all the time, and that’s just not good for business," says Felicia Taghizadeh, Arizona Facial Plastics.
"Some of the biggest concerns people have are around the mouth area, so when you’re resting, the sides of the mouth may start to turn down. Another thing people will feel is that they’re just sunken and hollow near the eyes," says Taghizadeh.
She says fixing RBF is easy, you can do it on your lunch break and you can go from having a "Resting B***h Face," to having a "Resting Bliss Face."
"What's happened is that the fat pads that keep your skin nice and lifted when you’re young starts to diminish and your skin starts to drop," says Taghizadeh.
Back to Antoinette, we watched as the doctor went through the process of getting rid of her RBF with mainly dermal fillers.
"One of the things we try to do is rebuild that natural volume with a filler product like Valuma," says Taghizadeh. "It hurts for a little bit at the beginning, but we have numbing cream. We also have the option of laughing gas. You want to replace the fat that’s been lost because part of the reason the skin falls."
"It's not my job to tell you whats wrong with your face. So when patients come in one of the things we look at is volume loss and that’s what we address with fillers," says Taghizadeh
Going from "B***h" to "Bliss" at Arizona Facial Plastics will cost you anywhere from $400 to $900. Doctors there say your new look should last up to 2 years.
