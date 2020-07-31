PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cabbage probably wasn’t on your grocery list today, but a recent study published in the Clinical & Translational Allergy Journal linked cabbage, cucumbers and fermented cabbage and cucumbers to differences in death rates of European countries.
But before we start any rumors, this study in no way proves that cabbage beats COVID-19, the study hasn’t been peer reviewed and its results are observational at best, so for right now it’s just good food for thought.
However, it does highlight that eating cabbage, cucumbers and vegetables in general provide our bodies with powerful nutrients that are known to support the immune system which is what we need to stay healthy. What we eat is one thing we can control in the fight against this virus.
And America’s health needs it! Diet is a leading cause of death globally and 6 in 10 Americans have a chronic disease. Chronic diseases increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19. In the US less than 10% of us eat enough vegetables. Vegetables provide us with powerful vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fiber that decrease inflammation and enhance immune function.
Cabbage contains phytochemicals such as sulforaphane, which gives it its distinct smell and has powerful health benefits. Cucumbers, cabbage and other dark leafy greens contain vitamin A, C, E, potassium, lutein and zeaxanthine which are also powerful antioxidants that promote good eye health, support a healthy immune system and decrease chronic inflammation which can damages cells and hinder immune function.
The compounds found in cabbage along with fermentation in foods such as kimchi, coleslaw, pickles and sauerkraut give you a double dose of goodness! Fermented vegetables are a great source of probiotic bacteria which is essential for good gut health and a strong immune system but the vegetable also gives you a great source of prebiotic fiber which feeds those bacteria and keeps them healthy and growing. The health benefits of the combination of fermentation and nutrients in veggies can’t be beat.
Add cabbage anywhere in your diet a few times a week, such as in soups and stews, add to salads or tacos in place of lettuce, eat it roasted as a side dish, as well as trying your hand at making your own fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut or fermented pickles.
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist with The Nutrition Professionals in Phoenix.