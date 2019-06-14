TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Destination: Healthy Skin RV is driving into Tempe this weekend, June 15 and 16 offering free skin cancer screenings.
A partnership between The Skin Cancer Foundation and Walgreens, The RV will be parked at Tempe Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and free to all ages.
Screenings are first come, first served.
This RV will travel a total of 10,000 miles before the end of summer on a mission to help educate people across the country about skin health and preventative care.
The RV just came from Austin, and will visit San Diego after it leaves the Valley.
For more information go to www.destinationhealthyskin.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.