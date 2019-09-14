TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University is opening up Sun Devil Stadium for more than just football.
Today, ASU 365 Community Union hosted free yoga on the Sun Deck as part of its wellness initiative. It’s a spot on the northside of the stadium where people usually wait in line for food.
[WATCH: ASU offers free yoga at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe]
The free yoga comes with complimentary parking, and features instructors by local yoga studios like Yoga to the People, Hot Yoga University, the Madison and Sweatshop on Central. Thirty people showed up at today’s event.
There will be other free yoga classes. All classes are from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. The classes are on the following dates:
Monday, 9/16
Thursday, 9/26
Monday, 9/30
Monday, 10/7
Thursday, 10/17
Monday 10/21
Monday, 10/28
Monday, 11/4
Monday, 11/18
Monday, 12/12
ASU 365 Community Union just launched this month. It offers spaces to rent at Sun Devil stadium for meetings, receptions, weddings, concerts, & more.
