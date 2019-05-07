What is inflammation?
Inflammation is one of our bodies defense systems and we know it because we see it show up in a cut or infection with redness, pain and swelling. That's what inflammation is. We can see it, feel it, and touch it. Chronic inflammation on the other hand is occurring on the inside, within our cells, where we can’t see it. We are overwhelming our system with things it considers foreign invaders. I would describe it like this, it is a slow leaking pipe under the foundation of your house. You don’t even know it is happening until damage is done. Left unchecked this slow leak erodes your overall health and manifests in our bodies as diabetes, chronic pain, heart disease, obesity, cancer and more. Over 50% of Americans are suffering from a chronic disease. You might notice you have headaches, stomach problems, fatigue. This could all be food related. And that concerns me.
What causes it?
There are several things causing chronic inflammation in our cells. They are connected to our environment, our lifestyle and our food. My focus is on our diet. Diet has surpassed tobacco and alcohol as a leading cause of death worldwide. One in five deaths is now attributed to poor diet. Think about that for a minute. We might be living longer, but we're spending more years in poor health. Diet has immerged in research as a blessing and a curse. It's one of the contributors to chronic inflammation, but also as a way to fight it. Now think about that. That is truly exciting news because you can control what you put into your body!
What about our diet is harming us?
First, we need to address our addiction to processed foods and I don’t say that lightly. We are consuming more than half of our calories from processed foods, and they are highly inflammatory. Our bodies are reacting as if they are foreign invaders. A processed food is anything that comes in a package, a box, and a can, with an ingredient list a mile long with words that are hard or impossible to pronounce, and are manufactured in a plant. They are full of chemicals, refined carbohydrates, sugars, fats and salt. And they are designed to make us think they are delicious.
Is there any way to prevent it?
We need to change our habits and our diets to anti-inflammatory food choices that are nutrient dense. Our body actually requires these nutrients so they aren’t seen as foreign invaders in the body. Our diet needs to have more of this. They are fruits and vegetables, a wide variety of them, with lots of color, nuts and seeds, whole grains, and healthy fats. That would be a good start. I would also recommend you eat the whole food, that’s where the nutrients and phytochemicals are that fight inflammation.
How do we make these changes?
This is a huge dietary shift for Americans but it’s essential for our health and our children’s health. I believe it is just a matter of changing your mind about how you view the role of food in your life. Educate yourself, choose food you like and seek the help of a Registered Dietitian. We can always help guide you to better health.
