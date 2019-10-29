PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the flu season right around the corner, it’s not a bad idea to rethink how we eat!
Our immune system needs to be strengthened to protect us against the effects of an infection (the flu virus), stress and disease.
Here are five power foods to get you through the winter flu season and beyond:
1. Stone Fruits
What are stone fruits? Well, anything with a pit in the middle! Peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots, cherries, mangoes and lychees.
What makes them so important? Stone fruits are loaded with polyphenols and fiber which help protect against disease, in the case of stone fruits they have powerful anti-cancer properties and anti-inflammatory properties.
Chronic inflammation has a devastating effect on our health. The fiber and polyphenols are also great for our gut health bolstering our immune system just in time for flu season.
How much should you eat? Eat a variety of the different fruits as often as you can! When they aren’t in season you can always include frozen varieties in your diet. One study showed two stone fruits a day reduced the risk of esophageal cancer by 66% and lung cancer by 18%.
2. Green Tea
What are the benefits of green tea? What aren’t the benefits?! Green tea has over 2,000 bioactives to protect our health.
There is one that really stands out though: epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG. It has been linked with weight loss by helping you burn more calories. Green tea also boasts anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties as well as nourishing the microbiome and in turn our immunity.
How much should you drink? Drink as much as you want and drink it every day! One study showed the consumption of 2-3 (8oz) cups of green tea a day reduced colon cancer risk in women by 44%. There is a lot of great research on the benefits of green tea on our health.
3. Tomatoes
What is it about tomatoes? Tomatoes contain a powerful carotenoid called lycopene. Lycopene has potent anti-cancer properties.
Here are some interesting tips about getting more lycopene from your tomatoes! The skin of the tomato has five times the lycopene than does just the flesh. Cooking tomatoes makes more lycopene available for absorption. Lycopene is fat soluble, so when you cook with olive oil you absorb three times more!
What’s with the different colored tomatoes? There are many varieties of tomatoes and each has their own unique nutritional makeup. Cherry tomatoes are the highest in lycopene, heirloom varieties are rich in lycopene as well such as San Marzano, tangerine, and red-black skinned tomatoes. Go out of your comfort zone and experiment!
How much should you eat? One study showed that eating 2-3 cups of tomato sauce a week reduced prostate cancer risk by 30%! Eat them often, eat a variety and eat them hot or cold!
4. Mushrooms
What’s so great about mushrooms? I say if you don’t like mushrooms figure out a way around that! They are so good for you!
Mushrooms are grown in bacteria rich soil and have their own microbiome. This increases the diversity of our own microbiome which strengthens our immune system. Mushrooms have also been shown to boost brain health, athletic performance, have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.
What type of mushroom is the best? All varieties from the simple white button mushroom to shiitake, maitake, enoki, chanterelle, lion’s mane, cordyceps, Portobello, and oyster all have health benefits. You can eat fresh mushrooms or incorporate mushroom powders into your diet.
How much should you eat? One study showed eating 1 1/3 cups of white button mushrooms a week showed an increase in IgA antibodies by 58%. This increase shows activation of the immune system! Get ready flu season!
5. Nuts & Seeds
What is so great about them? Nuts and seeds are power houses when it comes to nutrition. They are loaded with potent bioactive minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber.
They have been shown to be heart healthy (watch the salt), and lower cholesterol levels. They also have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties, boost immunity and slows down aging.
What types are best? Eat a wide variety of nuts and seeds! Seeds - ground flaxseed, hemp seed, chia seeds, pumpkin, sunflower and sesame seeds. Nuts – walnuts, cashews, almonds, macadamia, pistachios, pine nuts, brazil nuts, pecans, you name it!
How much should you eat? One study showed that 5 or more servings (a small handful) of nuts a week reduced mortality by 26%! Another study suggested that eating a small handful of nuts or seeds a day slowed cellular aging by 1 ½ years! A serving size is just 10 walnuts, 20 cashews, 23 almonds, 14 macadamia nuts or 4 tablespoons of pine nuts. Impressive!
Health is much more than the absence of disease. The most powerful way to beat disease is to prevent it in the first place.
Eat foods you enjoy but know what you are eating and their effect on your health. Whether you want to lose a few pounds, slow the process of aging, beat disease or just have more energy the answer is in the foods you choose to eat not in a pill or supplement.
The wide array of power nutrients in whole foods work in concert to keep your immune system strong and in turn, it keeps you strong.
Reference: Eat to Beat Disease by William W. Li, MD