FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The co-authors of a popular diet book are inviting local women to attend a free lecture, Q&A and booking in Fountain Hills.
Nationally-known women's health and weight loss experts Danna Demetre and Robyn Thomson, co-authors of Eat Live Thrive Diet, will be at Vu Bistro on Saturday, Sept 14 at 10 a.m. for the free event.
A luncheon option for $20 includes a copy of their popular diet book.
Eat Live Thrive Diet: A Lifestyle Plan to Rev Up Your Midlife Metabolism is a new and practical, science-based book which has been in the Top 100 Women's Health category of Amazon since releasing on March 26.
Demetre and Thomson offer an understanding, encouragement and hope for women seeking to realize their best vitality, health, and weight, no matter what their age.
They share their own lifestyle challenges and unravel the mystery of why women gain weight as they age.
Vu Bistro is located at 14815 E. Shea Boulevard. You can register for the event at leanhealthyageless.com/vu/.
For more information on their book, visit eatlivethrivediet.com.