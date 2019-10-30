PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A breast cancer battle can take away more than a woman’s strength, hair or breasts. It can also severely compromise her ability to have children in the future.
Brittany DeBoer, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2016 had to confront that. Married to her high school sweetheart, they hadn’t yet thought seriously about parenting.
Now they needed to make a decision to preserve their options in the future. That meant quick decisions, high cost and delaying cancer treatment. She and her husband Mark turned to Dr. Shane Lipskind at the Arizona Center for Fertility Studies, "he told us our options and that chemo could put me into early menopause and that I may not be able to have children."
They moved forward on preserving their options through IVF, and are now expecting twins in January. The DeBoers talked to Olivia Fierro about their journey through the toughest times, and now the joy of expecting two sons. Mark says his wife is “an amazing selfless person. she is great with kids. I can't imagine doing it with anyone else. She's going to be a tremendous mom.”
Brittany is the co-founder of a not-for-profit support group, YAS: Young Advocacy & Support, they can be found on Facebook and Instagram. Their goal is to make sure all women are given the information about how cancer treatments affect fertility.